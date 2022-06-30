SHC once again summons petitioner in Aamir Liaquat autopsy case

The Sindh High Court (SHC) again issued summons to petitioner Abdul Ahad seeking Dr Aamir Liaquat’s autopsy.

The two-judge bench headed by Justice Junaid Ghaffar heared a petition filed by the heirs of Aamir Liaquat who had filed a request against his autopsy. The family’s counsel Advocate Zia Awan appeared before the court while Abdul Ahad remained absent from court proceedings as the police filed its reply. The petitioner did not appear before the court despite being issued a summon earlier. At the previous hearing on June 22, the SHC had suspended an earlier order by the judicial magistrate regarding TV host Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s exhumation and subsequent autopsy.

Speaking to the press after the hearing, the family’s lawyer said that the court had issued a notice to Ahad to appear before the judges on June 29.

The court has again issued a notice to the petitioner as it adjourned the hearing until July 18. In an informal conversation with the media afterward, Aamir Liaquat’s ex-wife Bushra Iqbal expressed disappointment that the petitioner had failed to appear before the court yet again. “It is unfortunate that after someone passes away, his family gets dragged through courts like this,” she said, adding that she “did not understand what his [Ahad’s] intentions are.” “Unfortunately, humanity has disappeared from our society,” she said as she took social media users to task. “Why didn’t the people who are actively reporting on social media [about Aamir Liaquat’s death] appear before the judge here?” she questioned. Speaking to the media about Aamir Liaquat’s most recent divorce, Bushra Iqbal also said that “our lawyers will talk about Dania Shah” as she urged Ahad not to “waste the court’s time”.