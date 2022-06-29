U.S Assistant Secretary Robinson’s to reach Pakistan on June 29

ISLAMABAD: United States Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) Todd D. Robinson will travel to Pakistan from June 29 – July 2 to discuss international law enforcement and counternarcotics initiatives.

During his stay in Pakistan, Assistant Secretary Robinson will meet with senior government officials to discuss U.S.-Pakistan cooperation on various topics, including counternarcotics, gender issues, transnational crime, and border security, said a press release issued by U.S Embassy in Pakistan.

Assistant Secretary Robinson looks forward to celebrating the 75th anniversary of bilateral relations between the United States and Pakistan and INL’s 40-year partnership with Pakistan under the theme of “justice, security, and prosperity.