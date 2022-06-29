PHIMC signs agreement on health facility program

Punjab Health Initiative Management Company has signed an agreement with the Ministry of Health and NADRA on health facility program. Under the agreement, NADRA will provide a central management information system to verify eligible citizens and family data from Punjab. The system includes data authentication services (family composition, id card verification, centralized management information system provision, patient feedback call center, service center (outbound), data hosting, and allied services and hospital services) modules. Addressing the gathering, Dr. Ali Razzaq, CEO PHIMC, said that under this agreement, free healthcare facilities would be provided to the citizens of Punjab in government and designated private hospitals. Under this system, we will be able to provide free medical care to as many deserving people as possible.