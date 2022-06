A young girl was injured on Tuesday when her father opened fire on her for marrying a man of her choice in Layyah.

Aswa Rani sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the THQ Hospital in the Fatehpur area of Layyah.

Aswa Rani’s father held a grudge against her after she married the man of her choice, Ameen, about a year ago.

The Fatehpur Police Station was investigating the incident.