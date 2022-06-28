Pakistan sees slight decline in daily COVID-19 cases compared to last three days

The COVID-19 positivity ratio in Pakistan decline a day after approaching 3%, as the country reported fewer cases in the recent 24 hours compared to the previous three days, according to National Institute of Health, Islamabad (NIH) data released on Tuesday morning.

According to NIH data, the death toll in Pakistan has now risen to 30,392 following the two fatalities, while the overall number of illnesses has risen to 1,534,603 with the new 33 cases.

In the last 24 hours (Monday), 13,759 tests were performed in Pakistan, with a positivity rate of 2.42 percent. The total number of patients in critical care was 85.

COVID-19 Statistics 28 June 2022

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 13,759

Positive Cases: 333

Positivity %: 2.42%

Deaths: 02

Patients on Critical Care: 85 — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) June 28, 2022

Another 105 patients recovered from Covid-19 in Pakistan over the previous 24 hours (Monday), bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,499,353. The overall number of active cases in the country was 4,858 as of Tuesday.

As many as 579,778 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 508,167 in Punjab, 219,946 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 136,042 in Islamabad, 35,531 in Balochistan, 43,380 in Azad Kashmir and 11,759 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

So far, the epidemic has claimed the lives of 13,570 people in Punjab, 8,111 in Sindh, 6,324 in KP, 1,026 in Islamabad, 792 in Azad Kashmir, 378 in Balochistan, and 191 in Gilgit Baltistan.