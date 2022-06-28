Banks to operate extra hours for govt receipts

Facilitating the collection of Government receipts, the field offices of State Banks of Pakistan (SBP) Banking Services Corporation and authorized branches of National Bank of Pakistan would observe extended banking hours till 08:00 p.m. and 12:00 a.m. on 29 and 30 June, respectively.

Accordingly, National Institutional Facilitation Technologies (Pvt) Limited has been advised to arrange a special clearing at 12:00 a.m. June 30 for same day clearing of payment instruments, said SBP circular on Monday. The Central Bank has advised all banks to keep their concerned branches open on June 30 till such time that is necessary to facilitate the special clearing for Government transactions by the NIFT.