PSX gains 826 points, closing at 41,878 points

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday witnessed bullish trend, gaining 826.78 points, a positive change of 2.01pc, closing at 41,878.57 points against 41,051.79 points on the last working day. A total of 247,901,404 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 424,229,317 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs7.378b against Rs12.806b on last trading day. As many as 333 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 228 of them recorded gain and 90 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 15 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 32,041,500 shares and price per share of Rs3.09, Treet Corp with volume of 19,925,500 and price per share of Rs30.12 and Unity Foods Ltd with volume of 14,428,500 and price per share of Rs20.49.Bata (Pak) witnessed a maximum increase of Rs128.24 per share, closing at Rs2,132.90 whereas the runner up Mari Petroleum, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs97.51 to Rs1,790.97.Unilever Foods witnessed maximum decrease of Rs250 per share closing at Rs25,400 followed by Bhanero Tex, the share price of which declined by Rs25 to close at Rs1,465.