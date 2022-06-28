Naimal’s adorable clicks with son go viral

The latest pictures of former actor and star wife, Naimal Khawar with son Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi are going viral across social media.

The wife of ‘Pyaray Afzal’ fame, Hamza Ali Abbasi turned to her official Instagram handle, Saturday, to share a new video – in collaboration with a local clothing brand – which featured the former actor with her mother and son.

The clip about ‘motherhood’ also teased a bunch of cute glimpses of Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi in the end. “Celebrating motherhood, family & growth,” read her caption on the photo and video sharing application.

The viral pictures received overwhelming love from her 2.4 million followers on the social platforms. Despite her brief on-screen stint, the celeb wife enjoys a huge following across her social media handles, where she frequently shares adorable clicks of her young one.