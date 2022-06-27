IHC dismisses PTI plea on expats’ voting procedure

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday dismissed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) petition challenging the constitutional amendment on voting procedure of the Overseas Pakistanis.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by PTI leader Dawood Ghaznavi against the amendment in electoral laws made by the incumbent government.

The IHC Chief Justice after hearing the arguments of the petitioner’s counsel declared the petition “inadmissible” and remarked that the Parliamentary legislation could not be malafide.

“This is a very complex matter. The security and secrecy of the vote is very important”, the CJ remarked.

He hoped that the Election Commission of Pakistan would take necessary steps for providing the right to vote to Pakistani expats.