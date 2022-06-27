PTI defeats ANP in PK-7 Swat by-election

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Sunday won PK-7 Swat by-election, according to unofficial results. PTI candidate Fazle Maula got 18,042 votes, while ANP candidate Hussain Ahmad secured 14,665 votes, reports APP. Police were deployed in and around the polling stations for ensuring security.

A total of 183,308 people exercised their franchise in the constituency including 102,088 male voters and 81,220 female voters.

For the smooth conduct of the election, a total of 124 polling stations were set up including 308 polling booths. Strict measures were taken to control the security situation during the polling. The seat fell vacant after ANP’s member of the provincial assembly (MPA) Waqar Ahmad Khan passed away on April 30. As per the Constitution, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is required to hold a by-election on any lawmaker’s seat within 60 days from it having fallen vacant.

