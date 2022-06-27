Bilawal to inaugurate intra-district bus service today

It’s a big news for the citizens of Karachi as Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will inaugurate the People’s Intra-District Bus Service Project today (Monday). The Transport Department government of Sindh has completed all preparations for the inauguration of the People’s Intra-District Bus Service under the Supervion of Minister Transport, Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon. The formal inauguration ceremony of the People’s Intra-District Bus Service will be held at 12 noon.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and other Sindh cabinet ministers will attend the inauguration ceremony. The People’s Bus Service will commence it’s operations on Route 1 from Model Colony to Tower covering 29.5 kilometers having 38 stations. In the first phase, seven routes were finalized in Karachi on which 240 buses will operate.