China: Leading the BRICS

China is hosting a series of hybrid events, both online and offline, being the Chair of BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) including a High-Level Dialogue, a Business Forum and a Summit this week. BRICS is an important economic block of developing states which represent 16 per cent of the global trade and 41 per cent population across the two continents and make joint efforts for mutual growth. President Xi Jinping delivered an important keynote address in the significant BRICS Business Forum, at the inaugural session of the series.

President Xi highlighted that the world should be prepared for future trends and challenges to create a shared future for mankind. In his speech, Chinese President Xi highlighted his important vision for the future especially his comprehensive view of existing cooperation in the bloc and apprised the audience about the future. Delegates from the five-nation bloc are participating in all the events while Heads of State participated in the Summit where they have addressed the audience by sharing respective policy recommendations.

China is the Chair of BRICS this year and organizing three key events i.e. BRICS Business Forum, 14th Summit, and High-Level Dialogue on Global Development. The speech and policy statement from President Xi “Keep Abreast of the Trend of the Times to Shape a Bright Future” set the pace and direction of future cooperation within BRICS. President Xi took the opportunity to highlight the relevancy of BRICS to the developing world.

The entire world has faced the havoc of the pandemic, passing through the longest phase of non-traditional insecurity, and economic slowdown because of protectionist tendencies in world politics.

Under these circumstances, President Xi stressed focused on post-pandemic recovery, market integration, win-win cooperation, expanding openness, deepen equitable and sustainable development.

The primary assertion of his speech is to embrace solidarity and collectively ensure global peace and stability. President Xi believes any state cannot operate in isolation in today’s modern world because of intense interdependence.

Since China is the Chair of the Year in BRICS, President Xi took the liberty to present his understanding of contemporary challenges and call for proportionate measures. Furthermore, the call for integration and openness is meant to promote business whereby business leaders should innovate their methods of development, and enable transparency and mutual development.

Consequently, these steps would deepen cooperation amongst BRICS for harnessing more collective and sustainable benefits. This conclusion stands firm on the premise that historic trends of hegemony, politics of alliances, and confrontation reflects they do not bring peace, stability and harmony.

To harness the benefits of cooperation and partnership, it is necessary to stay true to the UN Charter, pursue peace, embrace solidarity, and respect the legitimate security concerns of sovereign states.

There is no practicality attached to the notion of ‘position of strength’ and expansion of military alliances because it is opposed to the call for multilateralism and internationalism. In essence, it presents an insight into the future and reflects the direction where the world is headed. The urge to instil the spirit of confidence and strength in the audience was evident in the pitch and power of words.

Peace and development are the common heritage of humanity and it is China that has introduced the notion of people-centric development. President Xi highlighted that more than 1 billion people were affected by coronavirus, food and energy shortages, economic slowdown and rising debt.

If the concerted efforts are not timely made, all previous efforts of poverty reduction and development would go in vain. These circumstances pushed President Xi to mention his Global Development Initiative to strengthen cooperation for the development agenda.

China has always encouraged partners to make joint efforts for achieving the UN-mandated Sustainable Development Goals Agenda 2030. On this platform, his speech is taken as a blueprint for future development in an otherwise challenging world where problems are no longer simple.

It is encouraging to observe that China received wider acceptance of the policy standpoint and partner states are agreed to promote cooperation in diverse areas including finance, trade, peace, security, culture, and market integration.

It is worth mentioning here that the forum preceded many seminars and panel discussions where participants expressed their willingness to cooperate with China on the global development agenda. BRICS platform enabled China to lead major developing economies of the world. This also helped it not only win their unmatched support but also foster forward the agenda for humanity, about people.