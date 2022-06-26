Rift among Chaudhrys of Gujrat widens further

Rift among Chaudhrys of Gujrat further widened on Saturday as PML-Q President Ch Shujaat Hussain termed the statement made by younger brother Ch Wajahat Hussain as “immoral and based on lies”.

In a series of tweets, the PML-Q president said that his brother while talking to “some people” in Gujrat, had made allegations against his sons that they had taken dollars from PPP Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari. “If he said those things then they were very vulgar. I have not raised my kids like this, my children are quiet because I told them. I have taught them to always speak the truth and keep their promises,” said Shujaat.

The PML-Q leader also said that his sons had backed Shahbaz Sharif during the elections for the prime minister at his request, adding that the party did not ask for any ministry from anyone. He also said that Zardari had visited his house himself to congratulate them once Imran Khan was removed from office.

On the allegations made against PML-Q secretary-general and federal minister Tariq Bashir Cheema, the PML-Q president said that Wajahat’s statement about the lawmaker dividing the family was “immoral and based on lies”. “Chaudhry Wajahat has alleged that my son has become a minister by begging and has no constituency. I will go to Gujarat at some point and answer these questions in front of the people of Gujarat and tell them who has which constituency,” Shujaat said.

Earlier, Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain announced forming a new party following months-long tensions simmering between the political family that rules Gujrat, a private TV channel reported. Addressing a press conference in Gujrat, Wajahat said that he would fulfill his promise to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and will not abandon the former prime minister, unlike his brother.

Taking a dig at Shujaat’s political legacy, he said Salik Hussain, who was recently sworn in as a federal minister and is the son of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, “never had anything to do with Gujrat’s politics”. “Opponents who have not been able to defeat us in our constituencies and districts are tearing our house apart,” he said while referring to the political maneuverings happening since the vote of no confidence against former premier Imran Khan.

On this occasion, Wajahat Hussain’s eldest son, MNA Chaudhry Hussain Elahi said that he would “fight the opponents with courage. Now there is no way back, the PML-N government is registering cases against Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Moonis Elahi.”

Reacting to the development, PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain dismissed the threat by his younger brother Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain of forming a new party, saying that there are already hundreds of them in the country and a new one will make “no difference”. In a series of tweets, the PML-Q president responded to Wajahat’s threat that if the PML-Q does not part ways with the PML-N by June 30, then he will form a new party along with other dissidents. “There are already hundreds of parties in Pakistan. What difference will it make if another one is formed?” responded Shujaat to his younger brother’s threat.

Speculations had been rife that a rift had emerged between the Chaudhry brothers in light of the no-confidence motion against former prime minister Imran Khan. While Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, along with his son Moonis Elahi had chosen to side with Imran Khan, while party supremo Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain had sided with the Pakistan Mulsim Leauge-Nawaz.