COVID-19: NIH reports 435 new cases, one death in last 24 hours

The current coronavirus outbreak appeared to have arrived in Pakistan, and the number of daily cases is rapidly increasing.

According to statistics released by the National Institute of Health Pakistan on Saturday morning, Pakistan has seen a dramatic increase in its daily Covid-19 cases, posting 435 infections with a positivity ratio of 3.19 percent in the last 24 hours (Friday).

According to NIH data, the death toll in Pakistan has risen to 30,386 after another fatality was reported, while the overall number of illnesses has risen to 1,533,482 after the addition of 435 new cases.

In the last 24 hours (Friday), 13,644 tests were carried out across Pakistan, with the positivity rate increasing to 3.19 percent. The total number of patients in critical care was 87.

COVID-19 Statistics 25 June 2022

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 13,644

Positive Cases: 435

Positivity %: 3.19%

Deaths: 01

Patients on Critical Care: 87 — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) June 25, 2022

Another 116 patients recovered from Covid-19 in Pakistan in the previous 24 hours (Friday), bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,498,981. The overall number of active cases in the country was 4,115 as of Saturday.

As of Saturday, the total number of active cases in the country was 4,115.