Inside Hamza Ali Abbasi’s ‘Maula Jatt’ themed birthday party

Hamza Ali Abbasi turned 38 on Friday and the actor is feeling the love! The Jawani Phir Nahi Ani star celebrates his birthday on June 23. His wife, artist and former actor Naimal Khawar Khan took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt post for Abbasi. Sharing a picture of the Parwaaz Hai Junoon star, Naimal shared, “Happy birthday to the love of my life.”

Responding to the same post, Hamza wrote, “Thank you so much, my love!” The Ana actor had shared a picture of the Mann Mayal actor working and jibed, “Birthday boy always working.”

Not just Naimal, Hamza’s sister, Fazeela Abbasi, too, shared a post and penned a heartfelt caption. “You are a very pure soul with shreds of immaculate moral fabric,” Fazeela shared. “Your ethics and code of life inspire me & I learn so much from you, every day.”

She went on to add, “Your unconditional love is my pride. Your soulful journey towards Allah elevated you to a higher pedestal and you earned my utmost respect and reverence. It is an absolute honour to be your sister in this world. Love you the most.”

Last year, In the caption of this video Naimal, wished Hamza on behalf of their baby boy writing, “Happy birthday to the best baba in the world! Thank you for all the love and care you shower on me and my mama. We love you to the moon and back, love Gogo.”

Easily one of the most popular celebrity couples, Khawar and Abbasi’s social media is a testament to their love for each other – the two never tire of expressing it via loved-up captions and cute selfies.

Khawar, who’s a former actor, now fully practices art – painting and calligraphy being her forte. Whereas Abbasi, in September, had declared that contrary to the widespread rumours, he hadn’t left acting. He went on to clarify that his ‘long break’ was being misconstrued as him leaving showbiz altogether.