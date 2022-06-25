Rupee sheds 24 paisas against US dollar

Exchange rate of Pak Rupee weakened by 24 paisas against the US Dollar in the interbank trading on Friday and closed at Rs207.47 against the previous day’s closing of Rs207.23. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs206.5 and Rs209.5 respectively. The price of Euro was appreciated by 67 paisas and closed at Rs218.40 against the previous day’s closing of Rs217.73. Meanwhile, Japanese Yen gained two paisas to close at Rs1.54, whereas an increase of Rs2.43 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was being traded at Rs254.63 as compared to its last closing of Rs252.20. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 07 paisas to close at Rs56.48 and Rs55.29 respectively.