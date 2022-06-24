Time is of the Essence

People often claim that Pakistan is at a critical juncture whenever a political or foreign policy crisis hovers over like a dark cloud. But hasn’t the country always been in a constant tug of war between stability and a plethora of crises? The past ten or so years alone tell us why firefighting has become a norm for every major stakeholder in the form of political parties and state institutions.

Operation Neptune Spear, Memo-gate scandal, 2014 Azadi March, APS Peshawar Attack, Panama Papers scandal and now the alleged conspiracy against the PTI are amongst the major crises that the state had to endure in one way or another. The only difference this time around is the level of polarisation at much higher levels than previously imagined. This is topped by disdain for certain state institutions and rising anti-American sentiments (which I discussed in my previous article).

Would any of this be fruitful for the state’s long-term stability and foreign policy? If you ask me, the complexities themselves are causing a layer of uncertainty to sustain. Whether of political or economic nature, citizens cannot even debate without hating on each other for their preferred political choices.

Operation Neptune Spear, Memo-gate scandal, 2014 Azadi March, APS Peshawar Attack, Panama Papers scandal and now the alleged conspiracy against the PTI are amongst the major crises that the state had to endure in one way or another.

Earlier this week, I attended the PTI’s seminar on the alleged ‘regime change’ conspiracy where the party’s top leadership was in attendance. Speeches focused on the alleged role played by Washington and local stakeholders including state institutions, the media and politicians.

While it’s true that PTI’s narrative is strongly prevailing across the country, this may not be fruitful in the long run if it manages to win the next elections. Mending ties with the West are in the party’s best interests which I’ve pointed out previously as well. Ridiculing diplomats and placing all blame on the West is a short-sighted approach. Not saying to ignore the notion of mutual respect but the consistency to place everything in one basket is detrimental to foreign policy goals. Balancing relations with all global powers whether in the East or West are Islamabad’s primary objectives and should not detract from this. Privately, I did convey my concerns to a handful of the party’s officials on these matters.

No doubt the partial victory at FATF is all thanks to the former PTI government and other stakeholders, including the Foreign Office and Ministry of Finance, over the years. This itself speaks volumes of the level of sincerity on part of the former ruling party. However, it needs to ask itself whether it can really keep on using an antagonist tone for electoral gains. To win an election, one has to tap into the nature of crises the state faces and the party could do that by focusing on the economic mismanagement on the part of the PML-N, the primary ruling party.

Governments come and go but inter-state relations are a long-term investment in the foreign policy realm. This is something not only the PTI but other political parties and stakeholders need to realise as well. As the country’s first foreign minister from the millennial generation, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has given out a roadmap for foreign policy via his recent speeches and it indicates that he’s serious enough to tackle pressing complexities. However, he needs a helping hand in the form of an energetic and independent foreign secretary who doesn’t shy away from expressing their opinions and can steer the Foreign Office in the right direction.

Nevertheless, time is of the essence and the country needs its long-overdue political and economic stability sooner than later.

The writer is Associate Editor (Diplomatic Affairs), Daily Times. He tweets @mhassankhan06