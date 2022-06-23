Introducing the opening of the Noon & Co flagship store

Noon & Co., a name synonymous with the preservation and revival of stone craft in Pakistan, announces the opening of their flagship store in Islamabad on 25 June 2022.

Noon & Co embodies the spirit and heritage of craft; it’s revival and evolution. Curators of an artisan led guild, Noon & Co’s artisans are multi-generational preservers of the land and it’s art, working with different stones and textures indigenous to Pakistan, crafting bespoke works of art for the home, ranging from stone sinks, lamps, vases and other Objet d’art.

Stones used have been sustainably sourced across Pakistan using techniques indigenous to Pakistan with immaculate artisan skill that upholds centuries old traditions.

Each piece from Noon & Co embodies a history and story of its own and almost each piece is made as a one off only with no two pieces being the same

Each piece from Noon & Co. embodies a history and story of its own and almost each piece is made as a one off only with no two pieces being the same.

With their first flagship store, Noon & Co. endeavors to increase accessibility and visibility of their curated pieces of stone craft for patrons of art across the country and beyond.

Steeped in a rich family legacy of preservation and cultivation unfolding across some 200 years, Noon & Co embodies the spirit and heritage of craft; it’s revival and evolution.

Curators of an artisan led guild, Noon & Co’s craftsman are multi-generational preservers of the land and it’s art, working with different stones and textures indigenous to Pakistan, crafting bespoke works of art for the home.

Each objet d’art represents technique and skill that upholds centuries old traditions. Indeed, each piece from Noon & Co has a unique and storied history of its own.