Ramsha complains about her neighbours ‘creating a ruckus’

Actor Ramsha Khan shared her latest pictures on the picture and video-sharing social media platform Instagram and they are going viral.

The viral pictures on the picture and video-sharing platform Instagram saw her posing for camera in a black top and blue jeans with her pet dog Bella.

“When you posing for pictures with Bella but then see the neighbours creating a ruckus,” the caption read.

The picture gallery is close to getting the million-like mark.

It is not the first time that Ramsha Khan uploaded a picture of her with her pet dog Bella. It showed the actor smiling the dog that was looking at the camera.

The Kaisa Hai Naseeban actor has 2.5 million followers on Instagram. She takes to the platforms to share pictures of her photoshoots and projects.

Previously, the Sinf-e-Aahan star shared a stylish picture of her in a purple-coloured kurta and it got viral. The image got millions of likes as well.

She has proved her mettle in the drama industry with her sublime performances in Khudparast, Kaisa Hai Naseeban, Ishqiya, Ghisi Piti Mohabbat, Shehnai and Sinf-e-Aahan.