Chelsea’s Lukaku set for Inter Milan return on loan

LONDON: Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku will rejoin Inter Milan on a one-year loan deal after a disappointing spell with the Premier League club, according to reports on Wednesday. Inter are reported to have negotiated an eight million euro ($8.4 million) loan fee to sign Lukaku, who reportedly agreed a pay cut to leave Stamford Bridge. The Belgian joined Chelsea in a club-record £97.5 million deal before the start of last season, claiming the transfer was an emotional return home after he played for the club from 2011 to 2014. But, after scoring four goals in his first four appearances, the 29-year-old’s second stint with Chelsea quickly turned sour. Lukaku ended this season as Chelsea’s top scorer with 15 goals, but the former Manchester United and Everton player scored only eight times in the league. He netted only three times in his final 15 top-flight appearances as he failed to repay his hefty transfer fee. A controversial interview with Italian TV in December featured Lukaku admitting he was unhappy with the way he was used by Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel and hinting he was already thinking about leaving.