Kinza and Zaviyar Naumaan Ijaz to star in ‘Wehem’

The very talented Zaviyar Naumaan Ijaaz who is currently winning hearts with the beautiful portrayal of his character Hikmat in Sange Mah, is all set to dazzle the audience alongside the gorgeous Kinza Hashmi in an upcoming drama serial wehem.

Produced under the banner of Moomal Entertainment and MD Productions, Wehem is a story of dark secrets, distrust and scepticism. Written by Imran Nazeer and directed by Adnan Wai Qureshi, the serial follows the story of a single mother Rukhsana, who has raised her two sons and taken care of her mother-in-law and the household single-handedly after the mysterious disappearance of her husband decades ago.

Rukhsana is navigating through the trials of life successfully. Running a beauty parlour and actively participating in social work, earning respect and gratitude until a dark secret from her past comes knocking on her door. Starting from June 9, 2022 on HUM, the serial features Sawera Nadeem, Babar Ali, Kinza Hashmi, Zaviaar Naumaan Ijaz, Shamim Hilali, Tara Mehmood, Adnan Gulzaar, Hurriya Mansoor and others.