Dr Aamir Liaquat’s body to be exhumed on June 23 for autopsy

The body of popular televangelist and PTI MNA Aamir Liaquat will be exhumed on Thursday morning (June 23), according to a notification issued by the Sindh health department on Tuesday.

A Karachi judicial magistrate ordered authorities to conduct a post-mortem examination on the televangelist’s body.

The statement follows court orders for the exhumation of Hussain’s body for an autopsy in order to determine the cause of death. The televangelist’s untimely demise on June 9 sent shockwaves across the country.

For the autopsy, a six-member medical board has been created. Dr. Summaiya Syed, a police surgeon, will chair the board.

The medical board includes additional police surgeon Shahid Nizam, Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre’s Forensics Medicine Head of Department Pervaiz Makhdoom, medico-legal officer Dr Areeb Baqai, forensic specialist Dr Hari Ram, and Dr Gulzar Ali.

The post-mortem samples will be gathered from Hussain’s grave in the Abdullah Shah Ghazi graveyard, without moving the mortal remains to another place.