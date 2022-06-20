Grade-12th English paper leaked in Nawabshah

The unstoppable cheating mafia leaked the English paper for grade 12th in Nawabshah, Sindh, on Monday.

The English exam was given by the Shaheed Benazir Abad Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE).

The paper was available in the market and at photocopier shops 15 minutes before the paper’s start time.

The paper’s solved answer keys were also available in WhatsApp groups.

The cheating mafia violated all checks and balances in the Sindh education system, and candidates freely used mobile phones.

In Nawabshah examination centres, the invigilators have taken on the role of facilitators.

Despite Section 144, a large crowd gathered outside the examination centre.