Free eye camp for police officials

On the direction of Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, steps are being taken for the welfare of police personnel. In this regard,a two-day “free eye camp” will be held at Qila Gujar Singh police lines.

Spokesperson Punjab Police said that the ophthalmologist and eye specialist at the free medical camp would conduct a free check-up of the employees and their families visiting the medical camp. Moreover, free medicines will also be given to employees and their family members. He said that the purpose of the free eye camp is to ensure easy provision of modern medical facilities to the police personnel and in future medical camps would also be organized in the police lines of other districts besides Lahore.