UN warns African refugees face food cuts due to inadequate funds

The UN’s World Food Programme warned on Sunday that refugees in East and West Africa faced smaller food rations due to a surge in demand and insufficient funding. Three-quarters of refugees in East Africa supported by the United Nations’ programme have seen their rations reduced by up to 50 percent, WFP said, with those in Ethiopia, Kenya, South Sudan and Uganda the worst affected. “We are being forced to make the heartbreaking decision to cut food rations for refugees who rely on us for their survival,” said WFP executive director David Beasley. Available resources could not keep up with the soaring demand for food around the globe, he said. In West Africa — specifically Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger — WFP had “significantly” reduced rations. It warned of imminent disruptions in Angola, Malawi, Mozambique, Republic of Congo, Tanzania and Zimbabwe.