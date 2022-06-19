Pakistani, Chinese institutions sign MoU to further boost agricultural cooperation

Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) and Yunnan Academy of Agricultural Sciences (YAAS) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote agricultural cooperation between Pakistan and China at an online ceremony held in Beijing and Kunming.

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque, and President of YAAS, Dr. Jihua Wang signed the MoU. Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Moin ul Haque highlighted the importance attached by the Government of Pakistan and China for cooperation in the field of agriculture. He noted that the Joint Working Group on Agriculture under CPEC is working on Joint Action Plan and recently China-Pakistan Green Corridor was also launched to further streamline cooperation in the areas of food security, new seed development, crops yield, corporate farming, irrigation etc. Ambassador Moin ul Haque expressed confidence that partnership between PARC and YAAS would contribute to strengthening China-Pakistan agriculture cooperation. Dr. Jihua Wang welcomed the signing of MoU extending YAAS’s old association with PARC. Noting a wider range of research and development carried by Yunnan Academy in the Agriculture field specialization plant protection and pest control, he expressed happiness to share their experiences and expertise with Pakistan. Under the MoU a Plant Protection Innovation Joint Sub-Laboratory will be set up in PARC through support of YASS.