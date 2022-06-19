Raafay Israr’s ‘Chor Diya’ takes a deep melancholic dive into lost love

There is something about heart-wrenching music and its ability to break your heart with every listen that makes it so utterly absorbing. If you’re also always on the lookout for the next sad ballad to add to your playlist, singer Raafay Israr has the finest treat for you.

With his latest single Chor Diya, he wonderfully portrays the feelings of finally giving up on a lost love through melodious vocals and soulful compositions that take listeners on a memorable journey.

Chor Diya’s music video features Raafay and his leading lady Mahenur Haider drenched in melancholy and eventually engaged in verbal arguments. The music video is supported by some stunning neon backdrops and sets that add a new-age element to the visuals. After a number of disputes and disagreements, the singer finally decides to part ways with this toxic situation, blowing off her picture in the wind as a final farewell.

The song’s lyrics are emotional to the point where anyone can relate to and connect with that one relationship that didn’t work out the way we wanted it to and can finally put their thoughts into words. Pair it with Raafay’s vocals and you’ve got a powerful ballad you can listen to on repeat.

The singer himself holds this track close to his heart. “Chor Diya is one of my favourite tracks from my upcoming EP and I had a great time working on it and exploring a new-age sound. A big shout out to Kunaal Vermaa for writing down the lyrics so beautifully,” he said.

He also shared the reason why he went with a sad route for this single. “I have been getting a lot of requests from my audience to release a sad song after my song Wajah Kia Thi, so this one’s dedicated to all the broken hearts out there,” he shared.

Chor Diya is composed by Raafay Israr and Hassan. The music video is directed by Hassam Baloch with Ebtisam Ahmed and Nabila’s providing the couple’s dapper look.