Sunday, June 19, 2022


Ayesha Omar shares cutesy moments from Barcelona

Staff Report

Spiffy superstar Ayesha Omar who continues to dominate the world of showbiz with her acting skills as well as her dazzling looks once again managed to cause a stir on the internet. Taking to Instagram, Ayesha Omar shared a video from her trip to Barcelona, Spain. In the clip, she is seen adopting a western getup and also giving a cowboy vibe by wearing a black hat. She stole the spotlight with the way she flashed an infectious smile. For the video, Ayesha wrote the caption: “Wee Willie Winkie”. Fans started to react to the video by dropping emoji’s and statements in the comments box. One of the followers penned: “Gorgeous” and another of the fans wrote: “Very nice”. The ‘Bulbulay’ star who has proven herself a star performer from time to time, has grossed over 5.3 million followers.

