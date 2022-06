After a conflict between prisoners and police, the building of the Central Jail Rarha, Muzaffarabad in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) caught fire on Saturday, leading fire department units to rush to the area to put it out.

According to news sources, the altercation erupted during a police search for detainees

Several convicts were hurt in the brawl, which was still going on when the final reports came in.

To keep the situation under control, more police units arrived on the site.