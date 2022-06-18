Weekly inflation goes up by 3.38pc

Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on June 16 for the combined consumption group, witnessed an increase of 3.38pc as compared to the previous week.

SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 189.07 points against 182.88 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) released here Friday. As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 27.82pc. The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups. Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed 2.85pc increase and went up from 189.06 points in last week to 194.44 points during the week under review. Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs17,732-22,888; Rs22,889-29,517; Rs29,518-44,175 and above Rs44,175 increased by 3.45pc, 3.10pc, 3.12pc and 3.10pc respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 36(70.59pc) items increased, 06(11.76pc) items decreased and 09(17.65pc) items remained stable. The items, which recorded increase in their average prices on WoW basis, included chicken(12.10pc ), potatoes(6.89pc), cooked daal(5.90pc), pulse(5.29pc) and cooked beef(5.19pc),non-food items diesel(28.91pc), gents’ sponge chappal(26.76pc), gents’ sandal(15.40pc), petrol(11.43pc), electricity charges for q1(6.63pc) and cigarettes(6.27pc), with joint impact of 2.53pc into the overall spi for combined group of (3.38pc).