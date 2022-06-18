Karachi summer’s biggest career uplift, Town Hall & Associate network event

On the sunny morning of 14th June Tuesday, JagahOnline.com Pakistan’s largest real estate unified marketplace organized a series of events in one day at Marriott Hotel Karachi. First half of the event was based on the career uplift event, hundreds of candidates with different education and professional background appear to try out their luck and grab the opportunity of joining Pakistan’s most widely grown real estate marketplace. JagahOnline.com offered jobs in total of 100+ positions ranging from Senior Vice President to Business Development Associate.

While talking to media, the C.E.O of JagahOnline.com expressed his concern over increasing inflation and asked the business community to stand up and go to some extra extent to support educated and skilled people of the country. He also mentioned that JagahOnline.com through its different verticals not only creating Job opportunities on mass level but also helped skilled people to cope with ever increasing inflation. Second half was about the Town Hall where JagahOnline.com awarded their performing staff trophies and financial bonuses to encourage their efforts in the growth of the company. In the event, four employees due to their performance in the sales department awarded with 660cc Company maintained cars and salary increments. Furthermore, at the final half of the event, different real estate associations of the city joined JagahOnline.com Associate Network Partnership Event where they got debrief about the Trusted & Verified real estate projects of Country’s top builders exclusively marketed and sell by JagahOnline.com by the Manager Strategy & Marketing Mirza Arsal Baig. In his speech, he also claimed that JagahOnline.com is the only real estate marketing company in Pakistan that is not only offering biggest commissions to its associate network but also disbursing it within a month.