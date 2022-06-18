Engro Corporation becomes lead partner of Karachi Biennale to celebrate 75 years of Pakistan

Karachi Biennale Trust (KBT) has announced Engro Corporation as the lead partner for the upcoming third Karachi Biennale (KB22) in October 2022. On the momentous occasion of 75th anniversary of Pakistan, Engro and Karachi Biennale will pool their resources, experience and network, to expand their audience reach, particularly amongst the youth that constitutes a large part of the population. As the lead partner, Engro is contributing Rs 75 million for Karachi Biennale 2022. Linking history with the future, the Karachi Biennale 2022 will take place from October this year at 8 venues in different parts of Karachi that are accessible to public audiences.

The Biennale has invited local and international artists from 11 countries selected by the curator Faisal Anwar and his team. These artists will engage with heritage sites and explore the physical and cultural legacy of the city, with the latest and most innovative technology. Some of the venues are heritage sites that will open their doors for the first time. Entrance to Karachi Biennale is free for the general public as the event looks forward to welcoming visitors for two weeks, packed with art exhibitions, performative works, guided tours, artist’s talks and workshops. With these immersive visual art experiences, the Biennale visitors will embark on a journey into tomorrow without losing sight of the past and present. Expressing her thoughts about the partnership at the signing ceremony, Umber T. Ansari – Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications, Engro Corporation, said that, “The partnership between Engro and Karachi Biennale is based on a shared vision of creating unforgettable experiences for the citizens of Karachi.

The Biennale exhibition is about connecting with public and heritage spaces, providing an impetus to arts and culture, and a creative exchange of ideas by some of the best local and global talent. As we celebrate the 75th anniversary of Pakistan, we truly hope that the world-class interplay of arts and technology at the Karachi Biennale inspires positive energy and collective action from all citizens for a more prosperous Pakistan.” According to Niilofur Farrukh, the Managing Trustee of Karachi Biennale Trust, “We are delighted to have this partnership with Engro Corporation as we share a strong belief in creating cultural opportunities for people. Public exhibitions of the Karachi Biennale connect art, the city and its people and this edition, with its focus on the works of leading national and international artists working with art and technology, is designed to engage the audience with futuristic ideas and innovation to celebrate 75 years of Pakistan. Engro Corporation joins us to present a spectacular Third Karachi Biennale in October/ November 2022.” As a purpose-driven organization committed to helping solve some of the most pressing issues of Pakistan, Engro Corporation recognizes the positive role of arts, culture and sports in shaping the society. For more than 50 years, the Group has been actively involved in community impact projects that promote youth development, excellence in sports, education and health.