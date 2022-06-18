PNS pays tribute to late Dr IH Usmani

Speakers paid glowing rich tributes to ex-Chairman Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) Late Dr. Ishrat Hussain Usmani and highlighted his contributions in building Pakistan’s Scientific programs.

They were addressing a memorial ceremony on the death anniversary of Late Dr IH Usmani which was organized by Pakistan Nuclear Society (PNS) at Pakistan Academy of Sciences here on Friday. Those who spoke on the occasion include former Chairman PAEC, Engr. Parvez Butt, founding Director General of Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIEAS), Dr N M Butt, former Chairman National Engineering and Scientific Commission (NESCOM), Dr. Samar Mubarakand, Scientist Emirates Dr. Inamur Rahman, renowned scientists Dr. Syed Mujtaba Nazqvi, Dr. Muhammad Jameel, Dr. Shaukat Hameed Khan, Dr. Ameenuddin and Engineer Muhammad Mansoor shared their memories about Late Dr. Usmani and eulogized his services for the country. Dr. Usmani was a renowned scientist and Chairman of PAEC in 60s.

In his comments, Dr. Parvez Butt said that late Dr.Usmani had gathered the manpower and other relevant material from different parts of the country and abroad to build a scientific program. On this occasion, Dr. Samar Mubarak said that due to hard and honest work of Dr. Usmani Pakistan managed to achieve a feat nuke program as his remarkable role would always be remembered. He said Dr. Usmani did a graceful work for sake of country and trained so many talented people who have been playing their vital role for expanding nuclear programme. Dr. Usmani, he said, had obtained a PhD degree in Physics in 1939 at age of 22 and was one of the youngest physicists ever to qualify for a Doctorate at London University. Shedding further light on his life, Dr. Samar said I.H. Usmani had joined former Indian Civil Service in 1942 and opted for Pakistan in 1947. He held senior government appointments before joining PAEC as a full-time member in September 1959 and became its Chairman on March 15, 1960. Dr. Syed Mujtaba Naqvi, through audio message said as Chairman of the Commission, late Dr. Usmani was primarily responsible for training of a large corps of Pakistani scientists and engineers.