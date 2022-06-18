Electoral Campaigns on Social Media and Moral Values

Today is the age of social media and politics is an important topic of discussion on almost all social media forums. This media is mostly used by our youth, who are still in the process of learning the secrets of politics. One can say that the next election battle especially in Pakistan will be fought on social media platforms, so the country’s major political parties are reportedly busy organizing and equipping their social media teams with new tools. However, this formula is not limited to Pakistan. The same trend is going on all over the world and the role of social media in politics is increasing. According to research, the growing reliance on social media to get ahead of the rival in the election race is probably based on the philosophy of politics that politics is all communication. If the above statement may be discussed in detail, then three conditions are necessary for effective and effective communication i.e., speed, targeted population, and cost. Speed means delivering the message to the target in the shortest time, targeted population means reaching the maximum number of people and cost means achieving this goal at minimum cost.

In the past, print media, i.e. politicians used to rely upon newspapers to achieve this goal. Each political party had its own newspaper through which the political party’s ideology, manifesto, and position on political issues were conveyed to the people. The number of recipients was also limited. However, the invention of the radio and television and the rapid development of information technology revolutionized what we call “Mass media” in strategic communication. US experts researched the effects of social media on politics. According to them, social media has cleared the way for newcomers in the game of politics. Social media has taken the world by storm. It has never been easier and cheaper for politicians to reach their constituencies. That is why the use of social media channels in election campaigns is increasing rapidly.

Forgetting moral values, politicians throw dirt on each other for superficial politics.

Social media was first used in the US by former President Barack Obama in his first election campaign. After that, Donald Trump gained fame by using Twitter. The Arab Spring, a protest movement that began in 2010-2011, was instrumental in bringing together thousands of protesters on short notice. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, who was known as a comedian before entering politics, also used social media channels to win the presidential campaign. Aam Aadmi Party candidate Bhagwant Man Singh, who is known for his comedic performances, also won Assembly elections in the neighboring Indian state of Punjab using social media channels. Indian Prime Minister Modi used meetings on Twitter to reach out to the people.

A prominent example of the impact of social media on politics in Pakistan is the ousted Imran Khan. This is a hostage of social media that after losing power through a no-confidence motion, he is portrayed as a person who has been greatly abused, although the no-confidence motion is a legitimate way to change the government in a legal and constitutional way.

Ethics has been defeated in the battle of politics. Ethics is the foundation of human society and we cannot expect any good after its demolition. What kind of victory are we expecting? Opponents and supporters of political parties have been run-on on social media and moral values have been trampled on in this war. As mentioned earlier that this is the age of social media, where digital technology has facilitated the process of electoral politics, however, liberated it from moral values. The biggest disadvantage of this platform is that people can be free from the burden of identity and blame whatever they want. Whoever the caste wants to be and whoever he wants to expose at the crossroads of social media. I don’t know who will teach them ethics. Who will train them culturally and mentally? As a woman, I am more saddened when political opponents, intoxicated with political opposition, do not forgive others’ daughters, sisters, wives, and even mothers. Forgetting moral values, the politicians throw dirt on each other for superficial politics. False-true stories are being spread in such a way that a state of chaos and intolerance is being created in society. Iqbal had called politics away from religion as “Changhezi.”But let me say that if politics is separated from morality, then what is it but mud and filth?

The writer is a freelancer and media activist. She writes on political developments and security issues with special focus on South Asia.