Nimra reveals Instagram conversation with Neha Kakkar

Showbiz actor Nimra Khan disclosed her Instagram conversation with Indian singer Neha Kakkar which has gone viral.

Nimra Khan turned to her stories earlier this week and shared a glimpse of the interaction she had with Kakkar via inbox. “She s a real gem, I love U @Nehakakkar,” she added the text on the screengrab of the Instagram conversation where the singer responded to the actor’s ‘love’ with a couple of emoticons.

“Hey Love,” the ‘Bhool’ actor texted the Indian artist last year, while another message sent in May this year read, “I jux love U.” Neha responded with a couple of emojis to the messages.

This cross-border bonding between artists is so heartening to witness and proves yet again that art is not defined by boundaries.

Neha Kakkar is one of the prominent singers of the Indian music industry in current times. Earlier she was spotted singing praises to her fans in Pakistan as she gushed over the country’s heartthrob singer, Atif Aslam during the IIFA green carpet.

“I love singing with him. In fact, all the singers in Pakistan are beyond everything,” said the ‘Kala Chashma’ singer. “The talent in Pakistan is unmatched. No one can ever come near it.”

“Thank you so much, Pakistan for loving me so much. I’m aware of it, and I’m very grateful,” Neha Kakkar thanked her fanbase in Pakistan.