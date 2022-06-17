No decision taken to shut down commercial feeders from 7-10 p.m, Energy Ministry clarifies

On Friday, the Federal Ministry of Energy stated that reports of power outages to commercial feeders between 7 and 10 p.m. are false.

According to information, the Energy Ministry has stated that no discussions about shutting down the power of commercial feeders are currently taking place. He went on to say that the rumors were false.

Earlier, sources reported that the Federal government had planned to halt power to commercial feeders in the country after 7:00 p.m. for three hours in order to reduce electricity shortages, despite strong opposition from traders.

According to sources, there would be no load-shedding on commercial feeders throughout the day, but “the action will help the government save 5,000 MW.”

Similar measures were used during the previous PPP administration, and they are the only solution to the current electricity problem. “A summary in this regard will be submitted in the cabinet for approval,” they said, adding that Shehbaz Sharif’s previous consent will also be sought this week.

The National Economic Council (NEC) previously decided to close markets across the country at 8:30 p.m.

The decision was made at the NEC meeting, which was presided over by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The chief ministers of Sindh, Balochistan, and Punjab attended the conference, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was represented by its chief secretary, Dr Shehzad Khan.