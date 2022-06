Political and economic turmoil have helped drive a third of Sudan’s population towards life-threatening food shortages, and the situation is likely to worsen, the UN said on Thursday.

An assessment by the UN’s World Food Programme showed that a record 15 million people in the country — one-third of its population — are currently facing “acute food insecurity,” which WFP defines as “when a person’s inability to consume adequate food puts their lives or livelihoods in immediate danger.”