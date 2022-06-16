Patel stresses collaboration with UAE in health sector

Federal Minister for Health Abdul Qadir Patel visited UAE (Dubai) along with a delegation composed of Special Secretary Mr. Iftikhar Shallwani & DG health, on the special invitation of Ahmed bin Dalmook Almakhtoom, a member of the Royal family.

Accordingly, a meeting was held and main objective of the meeting was to explore avenues of potential collaboration on mutually beneficial projects. The UAE Government briefed about the areas of bilateral cooperation in the field of Health and investment between the two countries.

Federal Minister Mr. Abdul Qadir Patel appreciated the contribution of the UAE to the existing health programs in Pakistan. The Special Secretary of Health Mr. Iftikhar Shallwani briefed on the existing status & importance of medical technology and digitalization in the area of Health. DG health apprised an overview of the existing scenario of the health system and proposed areas for further strengthening.

After detailed deliberation following three areas were identified for mutual cooperation:

Establishment of state-of-the-art countrywide centers for Plasma Harvesting/Farming. An incentive for Plasma donors through BISP

Digital Transformation in Health & Health Service Delivery

Support with up-gradation of Public Sector Hospitals

The modalities of the above areas will be discussed in subsequent meetings. The meeting ended on a positive note looking forward to further discussions.