The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has discovered new gas reserves in Sindh’s Ghotki district after drilling an exploratory well.

“The joint venture (JV) of Guddu Block comprising Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) as the operator (70%), SPUD Energy PTY Limited (SEPL) (13.5%), IPR Transoil Corporation (IPRTOC) (11.5%) and Government Holdings (Private) Limited (GHPL) (5%) has discovered Gas from an Exploratory well namely Umair South East # 01, which is located in District Ghotki, Sindh,” the company stated.

The Umair South East # 01 well was spudded on May 9, 2022, as an exploratory well to test the hydrocarbon potential of the Pirkoh Formation and Habib Rahi Limestone (HRL) to a planned depth of 785m into HRL, according to OGDCL.

“Based on the results of wireline logs interpretation, successful Drill Stem Test-1 in HRL has tested 1.063 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) gas through choke size 32/64″ at Well Head Flowing Pressure (WHFP) of 210 Pounds per Square Inch (PSi).”

Guddu Joint Venture Partners’ aggressive exploration strategy resulted in the discovery of Umair South East-1, according to the oil and gas company.

“It has opened a new avenue and will positively contribute in mitigating energy demand and supply gap from indigenous resources and will add to the hydrocarbon reserves base of OGDCL and of the country,” it said.