Gold price increases by Rs350 to Rs142,450 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs350 per tola and was sold at Rs142,450 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs142,800 the previous day in the local market. The price of 10-gram 24 karat and 22 karat gold also decreased by Rs298 and was sold at Rs122,130 as compared to Rs122,428 whereas that of ten-gram gold decreased to Rs111,950 compared to its sale at Rs112,226, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained stagnant at Rs1540 and Rs1,320.30, respectively. The price of gold in international market decreased by $36 and was sold at $1822 stagnant at $1858, the association reported.