Building close ties with Iran our high priority: Bilawal

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to strengthen relations with Iran in diverse areas and said building close relations with the neighboring country remained a high priority for them. “Iran is a very important neighbor of Pakistan with whom we share immutable historic and fraternal bonds. For the prime minister, and for me, building close relations with Iran remains a high priority,” the foreign minister said while addressing a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian. “I can say with great satisfaction that we continue to build upon the exceedingly positive and constructive relations enjoyed by our two countries,” he added.

Bilawal said Pakistan was committed to strengthening its cooperation with Iran in the energy sector through the import of additional electricity. He said their dialogue took stock of the ‘entire gauntlet’ of bilateral relations and identified ways to enhance them further in order to match their true potential in areas such as trade, investment, connectivity, border management, cultural and education cooperation.

On trade, the foreign minister said he was glad that Pakistan and Iran had come closer to resolving one of the major obstacles in the expansion of bilateral trade through the operationalization of barter trade mechanism, formalization of cross-border exchanges through the opening of new border crossings and promotion of trade through border market places. He said such steps were “measures of our shared commitment to the provision of opportunities for enhanced economic and commercial activities that’ll benefit the people of Iran and Pakistan”, adding that they would help in improving the livelihood and welfare of people at the border areas, says a news report.

Bilawal said he discussed with Amir-Abdollahian the possibility of exchanging prisoners under the existing legal framework so they could complete their sentences in their own countries. The foreign minister also appreciated Iran’s hospitality and facilitation of Pakistani pilgrims, adding that there were talks on provision of further services for the pilgrims which formed a “bond of friendship” between the two countries.

On the international front, Bilawal said they discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan and agreed that ‘Afghans must be supported at this critical juncture, including through access to frozen financial assets.’ He said the world expected a move towards “inclusivity and effective counter-terrorism action” from the Afghan authorities. Bilawal said he had also briefed FM Abdollahian on the human rights situation in Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and thanked the Iranian leadership for its steadfast support on the Kashmir dispute.

He said they also discussed the rising tide of Islamophobia and the recent derogatory remarks by Indian officials that had “deeply offended” the global Muslim community. “It’s time for the international community to show a common resolve against xenophobia, Islamophobia, intolerance and incitement to violence on basis of religion or belief,” FM Bilawal said. He said Pakistan and Iran had long historic ties and he wanted to take the existing bilateral relationship to new heights.

“On behalf of the Government of Pakistan, I convey a message of goodwill and cordiality to Iranian brothers and sisters,” Bilawal said, adding that building close relations with Iran was a high priority for himself and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Bilawal also expressed support for Iran in the ongoing nuclear deal talks, adding that he looked forward to the day when a conclusion could be reached that was the ‘right of the people of Iran’.

Earlier, Bilawal reached Iran on a two-day visit to hold talks with Iranian dignitaries on a range of issues, including bilateral ties, trade, regional security and Islamophobia. This is Bilawal’s first official visit to Iran. He is visiting the country at the invitation of Iranian FM Amir-Abdollahian, who welcomed him upon his arrival in the neighbouring country. Earlier, the Foreign Office said Bilawal would also call upon Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and other dignitaries during the trip and would visit Mashhad on June 15 (today).