Sindh allocates Rs. 326.80 billion for education sector in 2022-23

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the government of Sindh has kept Education sector at its top priority by allocating Rs. 326.80 billion which forms more than 25% of total budget outlay of Government of Sindh.

He expressed these views while presenting the budget for 2022-23 on the floor of Provincial Assembly of Sindh on Tuesday. The non- development budget has been enhanced from Rs. 268.41 billion during CFY 2021-22 to Rs. 292.639 billion for the next financial year, he added, saying that an amount of Rs.34.22 billion have been earmarked as development budget for School Education department for next financial year 2022-23.

Chief Minister informed, this reflects the commitment and seriousness of Sindh government towards betterment of the School Education Department. School education department is working with a number of international donor agencies such as World Bank and Asian Development Bank and a number of NGOs and we have initiated a number of projects collectively during the current year which are aimed at imparting quality education in public school and brining it at par with the private sector, he told.

The major achievements during FY 2021-22 and past three years to reform the Education sector included rehabilitation and expansion of high priority 4,560 schools, he informed. In order to provide essential facilities to Government Primary/ Elementary/High & Higher Secondary, schools have been carefully selected on merit in all districts of Sindh.

So far “4,000” Schools have been rehabilitated and the rest will be completed up to June 2023, CM Sindh told. Moreover, the allocation for college education is increased in non-development budget from Rs. 22.860 billion in the year 2021-22 to Rs. 26.768 billion in next financial year 2022-23.

The grant to universities has been enhanced from Rs. 9.4 billion during CFY 2021-22 to Rs. 14.3 billion for next financial year, he articulated.