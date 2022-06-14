Saudi Arabia adopts online registration for Haj to combat scams

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has required would-be Haj pilgrims from many Western countries to apply for visas via a government portal online, a move intended to crack down on “fake” travel agencies, officials said on Monday.

The new system was put in place as the kingdom prepares to welcome 850,000 Muslims from abroad for the annual Haj after two years during which pilgrims not already in Saudi Arabia were barred because of Covid pandemic restrictions.

It applies to the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe and Australia, said one of the officials.

Previously, pilgrims could register via travel agencies that organised Haj trips, a system that sometimes led to scams, with “fake agencies” making off with victims’ money, a second official said.

Saudi Arabia announced in April it would permit one million Muslims from inside and outside the country to participate in this year’s Haj.

State media announced the online portal a week ago, and the registration period ended Monday, the Haj ministry said on Twitter. Those who registered will be included in a lottery for Haj visas.

One official acknowledged that some Muslims in the affected countries may have already tried to register via travel agencies, before the online portal was announced.

He said they would also be included in the lottery — which has not been scheduled — provided they had booked via an agency accredited by the hajj ministry.

Mask rules

This year’s pilgrimage will be limited to vaccinated Muslims under the age of 65, the Haj ministry has said.

Those coming from outside Saudi Arabia are required to submit a negative Covid-19 PCR result from a test taken within 72 hours of travel.

Saudi Arabia said it would no longer require masks in most enclosed spaces, citing progress in fighting the pandemic.

However, masks will still be required in Grand Mosque, which surrounds the Kaaba, and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madina, according to a report published by the official Saudi Press Agency, citing an interior ministry source.

Owners of establishments can also insist masks be worn if they wish, the report said, though mask-wearing has been sparsely enforced in recent months.