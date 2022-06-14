Roberto Boligan — the tech savvy social media influencer

The day you are utterly disgusted with your life will be the day that changes everything about it. Well, that proved to be true for Roberto Boligan. An American entrepreneur, tech-savvy professional, software developer and social media influencer who started from nothing.

Born in 1984 to a God-fearing mother. Berto attributes all his success to his Christian upbringing. He was just an ordinary person like every one of us that no one expected anything from. But one day, he got tired of living a mediocre life and decided to push himself to his limits. His breakthrough has majorly been through his strong faith and belief. It allowed him to redefine his life and career.

Now, Berto is an entrepreneur at heart and a social media influencer. He owns multiple software companies including proprietary software. Additionally, in the near future, he is planning to launch a mobile application that will completely change how people view social media platforms.

ADVICE TO YOUNG ENTREPRENEURS — firstly, he advises young entrepreneurs who need help in coping with the daily hardship of being a business owner;

“Stress can be a true motivation killer. In order to cope with it, you need to control how you react to stress. This will completely change your life. Slow down and take a deep breath. Once you feel calm, then try to understand your problem. Don’t ever ask yourself why any problem is occurring. Just find the solution, solve your problem and have faith. Be the best version of yourself and you will always overcome.”

Moreover, Berto believes and advises others to not listen to their associates, friends, or even family in regards to who they are. That is a death sentence. Only you choose who you are and can be. The only limits are the ones you impose on your own self. If you ever get sidetracked or distracted, remember your goals to stay focused. Even write down your goals every day if you have to.

Berto Boligan wants every young entrepreneur to know that it isn’t easy and never going to be. But only with hard work, dedication, passion and faith, achieving your dreams are possible!