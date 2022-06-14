PSX loses 1,134 points, closing at 40,879 points

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Monday, losing 1,134.80 points, a negative change of 2.70pc, closing at 40,879.93 points against 42,014.73 points on the last working day. A total of 163,793,751 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 115,874,000 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs4.352b against RsRs.3.069b on last trading day. As many as 331 companies transacted shares in the stock market,50 of them recorded gain and 263 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 18 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were Hum Network with a volume of 24,561,500 shares and price per share of Rs7.08, Cnergyico Pk with volume of 6,893,694 and price per share of Rs5.11 and K-Electric Ltd with volume of 6,527,000 and price per share of Rs2.55. Millat Tractors witnessed a maximum increase of Rs11.89 per share, closing at Rs876.94 whereas the runner up was Al-Ghazi Tractors, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs11.66 to Rs390.