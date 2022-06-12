Senior level tri-service military delegation visits China

RAWALPINDI: A senior-level tri-service military delegation of Pakistan visited China from June 9 to 12 where the delegation held wide-ranging discussions with senior officials of Chinese military and other government departments.

The apex meeting was held on June 12 wherein the Pakistani side was headed by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa while the Chinese side was led by Vice Chairman Central Military Commission of China General Zhang Youxia, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

Both the sides discussed their perspectives on international and regional security situation, and expressed satisfaction on defence cooperation between the two countries, it added.

Pakistan and China reaffirmed their strategic partnership in challenging times and agreed to continue regular exchange of perspectives on issues of mutual interest. Both the sides also vowed to enhance their training, technology and counter-terrorism cooperation at the tri-service level.