Environmentally Displaced Refugees

Migration has been an essential part of human existence on this planet on multiple grounds. Humanity moved in search of food and greener pastures for the animals. But the modern geographical boundaries and the hegemonic control of capitalistic powers contained this free movement. The precariousness of sources on earth and the rapid environmental changes caused by the over-exploitation of these resources has forced humanity to get displaced and seek refuge in better parts of the world.

This form of refugees is a new breed that human society is witnessing and undergoing because of its making foul of the environment, as the controlling authorities failed to develop a comprehensive policy for conservation and protection of the environment.

Pakistan is no exception to ecological disasters that have been pointed out more frequently and vigorously by environmental scientists, social scientists, and literary narratives than ever. For example, Uzma Aslam khan’s novel ‘Thinner than Skin’ narrates the story of the seasonal migrations of nomads from higher mountains to plain areas with their hearths and herds.

But these days, these migrations are rapidly converting into refugees because of the adverse ecological changes in their environment. Jameel Ahmed has indicated a similar situation in his novel ‘Wandering Falcon,’ which shows that seasonal migrants seek refuge in other areas instead of returning to the mountains because of abrupt climatic changes.

These and many other literary narratives point out that the people’s lives are less damaged by terrorism and wars and more damaged because of the exploitation of natural resources and by not controlling the cutting of trees, water loss, and pollution. Even by a few degrees, the temperature rise resulted in glaciers and ice mounds melting. It caused massive flooding and an unmanaged and uncontrolled water flow, forming new lakes instead of joining river waters and causing excessive damage to the communication channels, bridges, and dams.

The tourism industry and the life of the ordinary people in mountain areas were jeopardized, and the obstructed water flow caused drought for humans, animals, and plantations in plain areas.

Similarly, articles are coming out daily in print media, and debates and conferences are being held on environmental change and its likely outcome of the scarcity of food and, as a result, the production of eco-refugees. But so far in Pakistan, no concrete measures have been taken to save the looming disaster because of the lack of comprehensive policy of the successive governments.

In the current year, the shortage of rain in the plain areas of Pakistan and the early rising summer temperature has caused havoc and forced the people to get displaced and seek refuge in other environmentally friendly places.

The air pollution because of smog in major cities of Pakistan is another contributory to the eco-refugee crises phenomenon.

There are two major causes of this eco turmoil in Pakistan. First is the rising global warming because of excessive use of fossil fuels and cutting down natural and human-raised forests and plantations.

Although there has been much talk of tree plantation drive in the country, the gap between the trees being cut and planted has increased over time. The planting of the tree must be followed by a rigorous campaign of making these plants survive till they grow into a tree that can sustain on their own.

It is believed that at least five degrees of warming temperature can be reduced because of tree plantation. Besides, there is a dire need for water conservation regimes to plug the wastage of water, especially potable water.

The burning of fossil fuels can be reduced by civic measures and shifting gradually to renewable energy resources. Instead of constructing huge earth-filled dams, small dams for hydroelectricity and better water management must be built. To further make such regimes a part of life, we may introduce topics of environment cleaning and conservation in the syllabi of schools and colleges and make it compulsory for passing the exams.

It is high time that, not only at the official level but also at the general level, such literary and nonliterary narratives may also be developed. Comprehensive policies may be formulated to conserve the environment.

Still, at the social and individual level, people must be sensitised to use water exceedingly sparingly and let no drop be wasted. Water conservation measures must be popularized among young people to keep potable water available. All air pollutant activities must be curtailed if not contained.

A culture of providing household energy through solar systems during the day must also be popularised by making solar energy equipment readily available at subsidised rates. At least the offices and institutions that work only during the day must benefit from eight months of yearly sunshine in our country.

If Pakistan and its people do not bring these behavioural and socio-political changes into their lives, the looming environmental refugee crisis is just around the corner and, in certain areas knocking at our doors.

We must realise that we have to rise for this as no one from the outside will come to do this for us.

The writer is a professor of English at Government Emerson University, Multan. He can be reached at zeadogar@hotmail.com and Tweets at @Profzee