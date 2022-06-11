English football chiefs change rules to help colour-blind fans

LONDON: English Football League teams will be allowed to wear their away or third kit at home from next season in order to help supporters who are colour blind. The amendment, which was voted through at Friday’s annual general meeting of EFL clubs (in tiers two to four), will also allow Championship, League One and League Two sides to mix and match elements of their strips to avoid clashes. “A home club will now be able to wear its ‘away’ or third kit where a clash may occur that would make it difficult for people who are colour blind to differentiate between the kits worn by both teams,” said an EFL statement. “The amendment also allows clubs to further ‘mix and match’ elements of their registered kits in order to avoid kit clashes. “The EFL will also play a more active role in helping clubs identify where a potential ‘colour blind kit clash’ may occur to give them adequate notice so that all necessary arrangements can be made in advance.” A non-profit organisation called Colour Blind Awareness tweeted: “Fantastic news”. Five substitutions will also be brought in from the 2022/23 season in the second, third and fourth tiers of English football to align with the Premier League, which is bringing in the new rule for the upcoming campaign.