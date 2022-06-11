TikTok to launch new screen-time management tool to boost digital well-being

TikTok is preparing to launch two new practical tools as a part of its digital wellbeing mission to make it easier for its growing community of users to manage the time they spend on the entertainment platform. The new tools will enable users to have regular screen time breaks, allowing them to remain in full control of their TikTok experience. A new screen time dashboard will give TikTok’s creative community data on how much time they are spending on the platform, including summaries on daily usage and the number of times they opened the app. Users can also opt for weekly notifications to review their dashboard and monitor the time spent in a single sitting. These prompts will remind TikTok users to take a break after a certain amount of uninterrupted screen time, which they can set as per their choice and convenience. TikTok will also introduce weekly digital well-being prompts for younger users. When users aged between 13 and 17 spend more than 100 minutes on the app in a single day, he or she will get a reminder from TikTok about using the screen time limit tool the next time they open the app.