Daily Times

Your right to know Saturday, June 11, 2022


Up to Rs 16,000 tax on import of phones

Staff Report

Federal Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail on Friday moved Finance Bill 2022-23 after completing his budget speech in the National Assembly (NA) and proposed to impose a heavy levy on the import of mobile phones.

As per budget documents, it was proposed in the Finance Bill to impose a levy of Rs100 to Rs16,000 on the import of mobile phones. In the bill, it is proposed to levy Rs100 on the worth US$30 mobile phones while a levy of Rs200 was proposed on mobile phones worth US$30 to 100. It is proposed to levy Rs600 on imported mobile phones worth US$200 and Rs1,800 on mobile phones worth US$350. It is proposed to levy Rs4,000 on the mobile phones worth US$500 and Rs8,000 on mobile phones worth US$700 and Rs16,000 levy on imported mobile phones worth more than US$701.

Submit a Comment