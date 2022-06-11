Up to Rs 16,000 tax on import of phones

Federal Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail on Friday moved Finance Bill 2022-23 after completing his budget speech in the National Assembly (NA) and proposed to impose a heavy levy on the import of mobile phones.

As per budget documents, it was proposed in the Finance Bill to impose a levy of Rs100 to Rs16,000 on the import of mobile phones. In the bill, it is proposed to levy Rs100 on the worth US$30 mobile phones while a levy of Rs200 was proposed on mobile phones worth US$30 to 100. It is proposed to levy Rs600 on imported mobile phones worth US$200 and Rs1,800 on mobile phones worth US$350. It is proposed to levy Rs4,000 on the mobile phones worth US$500 and Rs8,000 on mobile phones worth US$700 and Rs16,000 levy on imported mobile phones worth more than US$701.